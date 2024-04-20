STORY: From embattled Asian currencies, to earnings reports from European banks, these are the business and finance stories to look out for in the week ahead.

Japan's finance minister wants to stem the yen's slide to a 34-year low.

Shunichi Suzuki held an unprecedented trilateral dialogue with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and his Korean counterpart, yielding a U.S. acknowledgment of the Asian nations' "serious concerns."

The BoJ's next policy meeting is Thursday and officials have indicated hikes at home will be extremely slow.

In one day - Indonesia's rupiah dropped to a four-year trough, the Korean won slid to its weakest in over a year, and the Indian rupee and Vietnam dong tumbled to record lows.

Policymakers may be justified in cutting rates, but going before the Fed could further hurt their currencies.

Bank Indonesia meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, and analysts see a growing risk of a rate hike.

Tesla, Meta, Alphabet and Microsoft earnings reports are on the docket starting Tuesday.

Investors are facing a wobbly rally in U.S. stocks and fading expectations that rates will drop much this year.

But they'll get another look at price data on Friday with the personal consumption expenditures price index...

which economists polled by Reuters expect to have risen 0.3% in March.

European banks are moving off the naughty list, with the STOXX banks index up 12% so far this year.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Barclays are among the big guns reporting in the coming week.

Barclays forecasts zero earnings growth for European banks in 2024, then a modest 5% gain in 2025.

JPMorgan recommends a less pessimistic overall stance.