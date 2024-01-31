Consumer companies fell sharply after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dashed hopes for an imminent rate cut.

Hopes for a March cut had pulled mortgage rates down to multimonth lows.

German sneaker-maker Adidas said its revenue and operating profit last year exceeded expectations, helped by a decision not to write off most of its Yeezy inventory.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz has unexpectedly replaced its chief executive as the fast-fashion giant seeks to revive its fortunes after several years of stagnant growth and nonstop crises.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-24 1728ET