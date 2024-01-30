Consumer companies were more or less flat after strong consumer confidence data and ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement.

U.S. consumer confidence climbed to its highest level since December 2021, rising for a third-straight month.

"Consumer confidence surveys have gradually edged higher as consumers acknowledge the deceleration of inflationary pressures, interest rates inching lower and a stronger stock market supporting their pensions," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Home prices in the 20 biggest U.S. metros rose for the 10th consecutive month, hitting a record high, increasing by 5.4% from a year earlier due to a low number of home listings.

In a good sign for discretionary spending among wealthy, Swiss watch sales rose sharply in December, according to the Telsey Advisory Group, a retail-focused brokerage.

"Momentum accelerated from the previous month with exports up 5.5%," said the Telsey Advisory analysts, in a note to clients.

