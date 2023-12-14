Consumer companies rallied as the Federal Reserve's pivot to a dovish stance caused a plunge in mortgage rates.

The average 30-year mortgage rate fell beneath 7% for the first time in months.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note closed at its lowest level since July, foreshadowing yet more decreases in mortgage rates.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund, a basket of builders rose 5%, in anticipation of a revival in activity on the U.S. property market.

In a good sign for holiday shopping season, retail sales, which include spending at stores, restaurants, dealerships and online, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in November from the month before, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

Italian distiller Davide Campari-Milano has entered into exclusive negotiations with Beam Suntory to acquire the owner of Courvoisier cognac for up to $1.32 billion.

A major and longtime shareholder in Gildan Activewear is pushing the Canadian clothing maker to replace its chairman and reverse a recent decision to oust its CEO.

