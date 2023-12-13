Consumer companies rallied as the Federal Reserve pivoted into rate-cutting mode.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would begin cutting rates well before the rate of inflation reached its target of 2%, alleviating concerns about the likely trajectory of Fed policy.
Spanish clothing retailer Inditex said earnings for the nine months ended Oct. 31 jumped 33% to roughly $4.43 billion.
Discount carrier Southwest Airlines boosted its fourth-quarter revenue projections amid strong holiday travel demand, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock's recent rally going.
