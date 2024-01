Consumer companies rose sharply, paring losses for the year to date, ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting midweek.

Fast-food chain McDonald's rose ahead of its earnings report.

Whirlpool shares fell after hours in the wake of the washing-machine maker's earnings report, which were short of some analysts' expectations.

