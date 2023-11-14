the three months to September though average wage growth eased a little, a boost for the Bank of England's efforts to bring down still-high price inflation. Germany's economic outlook improved more than expected, with the headline sentiment indicator reaching positive territory in November for the first time since April amid renewed optimism of an industrial turnaround.The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment over the next six months, published Tuesday, jumped 10.9 points on month to 9.8 in November, better than expectations of a smaller rise to 5.0 from a consensus of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. (DJN) Australian consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in four months last week on news of a further interest rate increase by the Reserve Bank of Australia. India's inflation rate fell for the third month in a row in October. Consumer prices rose 4.87% compared with the same month last year, less than the 5.02% recorded in September, according to preliminary government figures. (DJN) Feedback Loop

