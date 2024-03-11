The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0600 Small Business Svy Feb 90.2 (11) 89.9 0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Feb +0.4% (23) +0.3% -- ex food & energy M/M Feb +0.3% (23) +0.4% 0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Feb +3.1% (13) +3.1% -- ex food & energy Y/Y Feb +3.7% (13) +3.9% 1400 Monthly Federal Budget Feb -$297B (7) -$262B* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 9 218K (19) 217K 0830 Producer Price Index Feb +0.3% (21) +0.3% -- ex food & energy Feb +0.2% (17) +0.5% -- ex food, energy, trade Feb +0.2% (5) +0.6% 0830 Retail Sales Feb +0.8% (22) -0.8% -- ex autos Feb +0.4% (21) -0.6% 1000 Business Inventories Jan +0.2% (17) +0.4% Friday 0830 Import Prices Feb +0.3% (17) +0.8% 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Mar -6 (15) -2.4 0915 Industrial Production Feb +0.0% (23) -0.1% 0915 Capacity Utilization Feb 78.5% (19) 78.5% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 77.4 (20) 76.9** (Prelim) *Feb 2023 Reading **End-Feb Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

