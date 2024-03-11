The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0600  Small Business Svy             Feb        90.2   (11)  89.9 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  M/M      Feb       +0.4%   (23) +0.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy M/M      Feb       +0.3%   (23) +0.4% 
          0830  Consumer Price Index  Y/Y      Feb       +3.1%   (13) +3.1% 
                  -- ex food & energy Y/Y      Feb       +3.7%   (13) +3.9% 
          1400  Monthly Federal Budget         Feb      -$297B   (7) -$262B* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Mar 9      218K   (19)  217K 
          0830  Producer Price Index           Feb       +0.3%   (21) +0.3% 
                  -- ex food & energy          Feb       +0.2%   (17)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex food, energy, trade    Feb       +0.2%   (5)  +0.6% 
          0830  Retail Sales                   Feb       +0.8%   (22) -0.8% 
                  -- ex autos                  Feb       +0.4%   (21) -0.6% 
          1000  Business Inventories           Jan       +0.2%   (17) +0.4% 
Friday    0830  Import Prices                  Feb       +0.3%   (17) +0.8% 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy       Mar         -6    (15) -2.4 
          0915  Industrial Production          Feb       +0.0%   (23) -0.1% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization           Feb        78.5%  (19)  78.5% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Mar        77.4   (20)  76.9** 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Feb 2023 Reading 
**End-Feb Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
