MARKET WRAPS

Watch For:

U.K. GDP, industrial production, trade; France consumer spending; trading updates from Wood Group (John), Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Opening Call:

European shares look set to open higher Friday as market focus turns to tensions in the Middle East. Asian stock benchmarks were mixed; the dollar weakened slightly; Treasury yields edged higher; oil futures gained on fresh Middle East tensions and gold also advanced.

Equities:

European stock futures were tracking higher despite a weak lead from U.S. stock futures as investors track developments in the Middle East and parse December's hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer prices.

A U.S.-led coalition launched more than a dozen strikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen late Thursday, officials said, two days after the Yemeni rebel force defied an ultimatum to halt its attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea.

Early Friday, official data showed that China's consumer prices fell 0.3% in December from a year earlier, declining for a third straight month, suggesting continued weak domestic demand.

U.S. stock markets ended roughly flat Thursday after the consumer-price index showed inflation rose more than expected in December.

Also, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday threw cold water on market expectations of an interest rate cut as soon as March saying the December CPI showed that the Fed "has more work to do" to put inflation on a sustainable downward path to 2%.

"There's this continuing battle between market expectations and the Fed's projections," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

"On a daily basis we're just seeing that tug of war play out here in the markets."

On Friday, investors will get another reading on inflation when the U.S. producer-price index is released. The earnings season also kicks off with bank results.

Forex:

The U.S. dollar weakened in Asia but may rise on geopolitical risks which could spur safe-haven demand.

A U.S.-led coalition launched more than a dozen strikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen late Thursday, which could be a factor, said Robert Carnell, regional head of Research for Asia-Pacific at ING.

The U.S. dollar has the potential to rise further in the near term after Thursday's stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data if Fed policymakers continue to cast doubt over the chances of a first U.S. rate cut in March, said Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at financial services firm Ebury.

Ryan said the inflation report had made him increasingly confident that calls for a first Fed rate cut in March were premature.

Bonds:

Treasury yields edged higher as traders looked past a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report for December and focused on the likelihood of easing price gains going forward.

"In my view, this uptick in CPI is a critical reminder of the unpredictable nature of economic recovery and the murkiness of the macroeconomic data," said Jon Maier, chief investment officer at Global X.

"Markets may need to brace for potential volatility, as the Fed could maintain or potentially intensify its restrictive monetary policy stance in response to these inflationary pressures."

The CPI report did little to budge the market's narrative about Fed's timing and extent of interest rate cuts as fed funds futures traders boosted the likelihood of a quarter-of-a-percentage-point rate cut by March to 68.1% from 64.7% a day earlier, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Energy:

Oil futures gained after a U.S.-led coalition launched more than a dozen strikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen.

Risk of escalation could unnerve markets and further prop up crude oil prices, Saxo Markets analysts said.

"If Iran is drawn more directly into the conflict, it could again target tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and sabotage regional energy facilities in order to internationalize the cost of the war," Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets said.

Metals:

Gold advanced in Asia amid an escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

A U.S.-led coalition launched more than a dozen strikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. The sudden escalation of the conflict could enhance gold's role as a safe-haven asset.

The much-anticipated U.S. December inflation report, although higher-than-expected, doesn't change investors' rate-cut expectations, Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

The yellow metal has been trading around $2,030/oz over the last couple of months, he added.

--

Copper prices gained in Asia on continued optimism over potential U.S. Fed rate cuts, which could boost economic activity.

Markets remain hopeful for rate cuts even after inflation data came in slightly higher than expected in December, Nanhua Futures analysts said.

Demand for copper may rise slightly ahead of the Lunar New Year as buyers stock up, the analysts added.

--

Iron-ore futures were mixed on possible position adjustments.

While potential normalizing of supply-demand fundamentals could push the iron-ore market toward surplus by end-2024, elevated demand in China could continue in the near term and keep iron-ore prices higher for longer, RBC Capital Markets said.

RBC has lifted its iron-ore estimate for 2024 to $112.50 per ton from $83.00 per ton previously, it added.

TODAY'S TOP HEADLINES

