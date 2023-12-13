Shares of energy companies rose after the Federal Reserve increased its estimated number of rate cuts in 2024.

At its latest meeting, the Fed held interest rates steady and signaled inflation had improved more rapidly than anticipated, opening the door to rate cuts next year.

Most officials penciled in three interest rate cuts for 2024 in projections released after their two-day meeting on Wednesday.

BP formally dismissed Bernard Looney, the chief executive who abruptly resigned in September over past relationships with colleagues, and cut off his salary.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its expectations for global oil demand unchanged for this year and next and raised its 2023 global economic growth forecast, against a backdrop of falling oil prices the cartel has been unable to halt.

More than 190 governments at the United Nations climate conference approved an agreement calling for the world to transition away from fossil fuels, sending an unprecedented signal to the global economy that governments are intent on cutting back on coal, oil and natural gas in the fight against global warming.

Oil futures rose by more than 1% in the wake of the Fed statement, but remained below the psychologically significant $70-per-barrel level in New York.

