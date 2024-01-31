Shares of energy companies fell sharply after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell poured cold water on market hopes for a March rate cut.

The Fed left rates unchanged, as widely anticipated, but Mr. Powell pushed back on market speculation about the central bank's rate-cutting plans, insisting that the central bank would respond to data.

Mr. Powell said it was unclear whether inflation was falling sustainably.

Israel and Hamas are considering a three-stage deal that would release hostages in Gaza beginning with a six-week cease-fire, according to officials with knowledge of the draft agreement hashed out by international intelligence chiefs in Paris this week.

