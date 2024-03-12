Shares of energy companies ticked down, as traders awaited further indications of Federal Reserve plans.

Inflation data was mixed, with consumer prices rising more than economists had forecast on an annual basis, but in line with month-to-month targets.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but raised its economic forecast for this year further amid falling inflation and anticipated interest-rate cuts.

