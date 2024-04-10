FED MINUTES: SOME PARTICIPANTS POINTED TO GEOPOLITICAL RISKS MIGHT CAUSE MORE SEVERE SUPPLY BOTTLENECKS
AUD / USD
Exchange rates
AUDUSD
|Real-time Estimate TTMZero 02:35:27 2024-04-10 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.6504 USD
|-1.87%
|-0.03%
|-4.39%
|08:34pm
|Stronger Indicators Mean Greater Confidence Needed on Inflation, FOMC Minutes Show
|MT
|08:04pm
|Fed Funds Likely at Peak, Not Appropriate to Lower Rates Until 'Greater Confidence' Inflation Slowing, FOMC Minutes Show
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1.253 USD
|-1.12%
|-0.28%
|-
|1.074 USD
|-1.10%
|-0.20%
|-
|0.7309 USD
|-0.79%
|-0.85%
|-
|0.6504 USD
|-1.87%
|-0.03%
|-
|0.5978 USD
|-1.43%
|+0.13%
|-
|0.012 USD
|-0.19%
|0.00%
|-
Headlines
Crude Oil Prices Recover From Selloff Following US Fed Rate Cut Comments, Positive Fundamentals, ANZ Bank Says
- Stock Market
- Currencies
- Currency
- News AUD / USD
- Fed Minutes: Some Participants Pointed To Geopolitical Risks Mig…