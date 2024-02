Investors will pay keen attention to Powell's congressional testimony, likely his last public steer before the Fed's mid-March meeting at which policymakers will assess progress on their fight against inflation and potentially signal when they may start cutting interest rates.

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give the Senate banking committee its biannual monetary policy update on March 7, a spokeswoman for the committee said.

The House Financial Services Committee is expected to host Powell at a hearing at least a day earlier, based on past practice. The financial services committee spokesmen did not respond to a Reuters inquiry on the date of that appearance, which was reported by Punchbowl to be on March 6.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)