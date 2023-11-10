(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London opened in the red on Friday, as hawkish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve saw risk appetite evaporate across global equity markets.

The FTSE 100 index opened down 38.88 points, 0.5%, at 7,416.79.

The FTSE 250, widely considered to be the "domestic barometer" in the UK, sank 442.09 points, 2.5%, at 17,595.76. Official data revealed the UK economy flatlined in the third quarter, though the print was better than market expectations of a slight contraction.

The AIM All-Share was down 0.96 of a point, 0.1% at 703.30.

The Cboe UK 100 was down 0.8% at 738.46, the Cboe UK 250 was down 1.2% at 15,444.04, and the Cboe Small Companies was down 0.1% at 12,818.54.

In European equities on Friday, the CAC 40 in Paris was down 0.5%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt was down 0.4%.

In local news, the UK economy fared better than expected in the third quarter, avoiding a contraction, but made no progress either, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

In the third quarter, the ONS estimates that UK gross domestic product registered no growth on a quarterly basis and was flat on the second quarter. The estimate was better than the FXStreet-cited market consensus of a 0.1% contraction. In the second quarter, GDP grew 0.2% from the first quarter.

Services sector output fell 0.1% over the third quarter, which entirely offset a 0.1% increase in construction output. Production sector output was broadly flat, the ONS explained.

"While the data may keep the possibility of recession at bay for the time being, it also underlines the fragility of an economy where interest rates remain higher in the face of persistent inflation. The outlook thus remains on a knife-edge and investors were in no mood to take risks or prisoners," commented interactive investor's Richard Hunter.

Investors in London were taking their cues from the downbeat mood elsewhere following hawkish rhetoric from the US central bank chief.

The Fed is prepared, if needed, to hike interest rates further in order to bring inflation down to its long-term 2% target, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. "We know that ongoing progress toward our two percent goal is not assured: Inflation has given us a few head fakes," Powell told a conference in Washington.

"If it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," he added, in remarks that were briefly disrupted by climate protesters.

Powell's comments come just over a week after the US central bank voted to hold interest rates steady at a 22-year high for a second consecutive meeting, fueling expectations that it was done with rate hikes.

While the Fed's rate-setting committee is "committed" to achieving a sufficiently tight stance of monetary policy, "we are not confident that we have achieved such a stance," Powell said.

"While the comments weren't a warning of imminent increases, they do keep monetary tightening on the table. Early signs from the US and Europe show that markets are taking this news with pouted mouths. Treasury yields have also increased slightly and that's another way to burst equity market bubbles as the risk-reward profile for investing in riskier assets becomes less palatable," said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The dollar gained ground following the comments, and equities in the US and Asia retreated.

Sterling was quoted at USD1.2228 early Friday, dropping from USD1.2275 at the London equities close on Thursday. The euro traded at USD1.0672, lower than USD1.0709. Against the yen, the dollar was quoted at JPY151.38, up versus JPY151.00.

In Asia on Friday, the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo closed down 0.2%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.5%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong closed down 1.9%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed down 0.6%.

In the FTSE 100, Diageo sank 8.2% in early trading.

The alcoholic beverage company known for Baileys and Smirnoff downgraded its outlook for the year ending June 30, 2024, amid a weak performance outlook in the Latin America & Caribbean market. It had been expecting to see a gradual improvement in organic net sales growth over its first half. However, while momentum continues in four of its five regions, it warns that growth in the first half of financial 2024 will be slower than the second half of financial 2023. Sales in the LAC market are nearly 11% of its net sales value, and are expected to fall by 20% year-on-year on an organic basis over the first half.

"Macroeconomic pressures in the region are resulting in lower consumption and consumer downtrading. These impacts are slowing down progress in reducing channel inventory to appropriate levels for the current environment," it explained.

Meanwhile, in the FTSE 250, Redrow shed 6.0%.

Ahead of its annual general meeting, the housebuilder warned that the housing market has remained "subdued" in August. It said net private reservation values dropped 25% year-on-year to GBP384 million.

Redrow now guides for annual profit before tax to be at the lower end of its GBP180 million to GBP200 million range, with revenue also to come in at the lower end of the GBP1.65 to GBP1.7 billion range.

It expects the annual average number of outlets to be around 113, which is behind its September guidance of 117.

"The business has had to adapt to this more difficult trading environment in terms of build rate and operating costs. However, we continue with our strategy of delivering our high quality, award winning Heritage homes to our target customers," said Chair Richard Akers.

Wizz Air fell a furthre 3.5%, after its share shed 10% in trading on Thursday, as the budget airline downgraded its bottom line guidance due to difficult operating conditions.

In the US on Thursday, Wall Street ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.7%, the S&P 500 down 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.9%.

The question of a potential US government shutdown looms once again.

Less than two months since the US federal government narrowly avoided running out of funding, the deeply divided Congress once again faces a tight deadline to approve a new budget – just one week.

Neither the Democratic-controlled Senate or the Republican-led House of Representatives has passed a bill to extend government funding, which expires at midnight next Friday into Saturday.

Without an agreement by November 17, the world's largest economy will instantly begin pumping the brakes: 1.5 million government employees will go without pay, most federal facilities including national parks will be closed, and sectors such as air travel could be forced to slow down.

Gold was quoted at USD1,955.68 an ounce early Friday, lower than USD1,961.11 on Thursday. Brent oil was trading at USD80.39 a barrel, lower than USD80.69.

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

