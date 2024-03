(Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said the U.S. central bank is committed to "finishing the job" on attaining price stability, particularly with rising housing costs a key driver of higher inflation.

"This burden has fallen especially harshly on those least able to afford it," Daly said in remarks prepared for delivery at conference in Portland, Oregon on the Community Reinvestment Act. "That is why the Federal Reserve has been so focused and resolute on getting inflation down."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)