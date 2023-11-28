
By Ann Saphir
       Nov 28 (Reuters) - The labels “dove” and “hawk” have
long been used by central bank watchers to describe the monetary
policy leanings of policymakers, with a dove more focused on
risks to the labor market and a hawk more focused on the threat
of inflation.
    The topsy-turvy economic environment of the coronavirus
pandemic sidelined those differences, turning U.S. Federal
Reserve officials at first universally dovish as they sought to
provide massive accommodation to a cratering economy, and then,
when inflation surged, into hawks who uniformly backed
aggressive rate hikes. Now, as Fed policymakers note improvement
on inflation and some cooling in the labor market but also
stronger-than-expected economic growth, divisions are more
evident, and the choices more varied: to raise rates again, skip
for now but stay poised for more later, or take an extended
pause.
    All 12 regional Fed presidents discuss and debate monetary
policy at Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meetings, held
eight times a year, but only five cast votes at any given
meeting, including the New York Fed president and four others
who vote for one year at a time on a rotating schedule.
    The following chart offers a stab at how officials currently
stack up on their outlook for Fed policy and how to balance
their goals of stable prices and full employment. The
designations are based on comments and published remarks; for
more on the thinking that shaped these hawk-dove designations,
click on the photos in the graphic.
    Over time Reuters has shifted policymaker designations based
on fresh comments and developing circumstances - for an
accounting of how our counts have changed please scroll to the
bottom of this story.
     
 Dove         Dovish      Centrist       Hawkish    Hawk
              Patrick     John           Jerome     Michelle
              Harker,     Williams, New  Powell,    Bowman,
              Philadelph  York Fed       Fed        Governor,
              ia Fed      President,     Chair,     permanent
              President,  permanent      permanent  voter: 
              2023        voter: "Right  voter:     "My
              voter: “A   now we need    "If it     baseline
              decrease    to keep this   becomes    economic
              in the      restrictive    appropria  outlook
              policy      stance of      te to      continues
              rate is     policy in      tighten    to expect
              not         place for      policy     that we
              something   some time."    further,   will need
              that is     Oct. 18, 2023  we will    to
              likely to                  not        increase
              happen in                  hesitate   the
              the short                  to do      federal
              term.”                     so." Nov.  funds rate
              Nov. 8,                    9, 2023    further."
              2023                                  Nov. 28,
                                                    2023
              Raphael     Philip         Christoph  Loretta
              Bostic,     Jefferson,     er         Mester,
              Atlanta     Vice Chair:    Waller,    Cleveland
              Fed         "We are in a   Governor,  Fed
              President,  sensitive      permanent  President,
              2024        period of      voter: "I  2024
              voter: "I   risk           am         voter:
              think       management,    increasin  “We’re
              where we    where we have  gly        going to
              are now     to balance     confident  have to
              will be     the risk of    that       see much
              sufficient  not having     policy is  more
              ly          tightened      currently  evidence
              restrictiv  enough,        well       that
              e to get    against the    positione  inflation
              us to the   risk of        d to slow  is on that
              2% level    policy being   the        timely
              for         too            economy    path back
              inflation.  restrictive.”  and get    to 2%.”
              " Nov. 3,   Oct. 9, 2023   inflation  Nov. 16,
              2023                       back to    2023
                                         2%." Nov.  
                                         28, 2023   
                          Michael Barr,  Neel        
                          Vice Chair of  Kashkari,  
                          Supervision,   Minneapol  
                          permanent      is Fed     
                          voter: The     President  
                          Fed is “at or  , 2023     
                          near the       voter:     
                          peak” of       “When      
                          interest       activity   
                          rates.” Nov.   continues  
                          17, 2023       to run     
                                         this hot,  
                                         that       
                                         makes me   
                                         question   
                                         if policy  
                                         is as      
                                         tight as   
                                         we assume  
                                         it         
                                         currently  
                                         is.” Nov.  
                                         7, 2023    
                          Lisa Cook,     Lorie       
                          Governor,      Logan,     
                          permanent      Dallas     
                          voter:  "I     Fed        
                          see risks as   President  
                          two-sided,     , 2023     
                          requiring us   voter:     
                          to balance     “We have   
                          the risk of    seen some  
                          not            retraceme  
                          tightening     nt in      
                          enough         that       
                          against the    10-year    
                          risk of        yield and  
                          tightening     financial  
                          too much."     condition  
                          Nov. 16, 2023  s, and so  
                                         I'll be    
                                         watching   
                                         to see     
                                         whether    
                                         that       
                                         continues  
                                         and what   
                                         that       
                                         means for  
                                         the        
                                         implicati  
                                         ons of     
                                         policy,"   
                                         Nov. 7,    
                                         2023       
                          Austan Goolsb  Thomas      
                          ee, Chicago    Barkin,    
                          Fed            Richmond   
                          President,     Fed        
                          2023 voter:    President  
                          "If we hit     , 2024     
                          the targets    voter:     
                          that we        "Whether   
                          expect to      a          
                          hit, then we   slowdown   
                          would be on    that       
                          path to get    settles    
                          to 2%, and     inflation  
                          that's what I  requires   
                          call the       more from  
                          golden path."  us         
                          Nov. 17, 2023  remains    
                                         to be      
                                         seen.”     
                                         Nov. 9,    
                                         2023       
                          Mary Daly,                 
                          San Francisco             
                          Fed                       
                          President,                
                          2024 voter:               
                          “We can take              
                          our time to               
                          do it right."             
                          Nov. 17, 2023             
                          Susan                      
                          Collins,                  
                          Boston Fed                
                          President,                
                          2025 voter:               
                          The Fed                   
                          should be                 
                          "patient and              
                          resolute, and             
                          I wouldn't                
                          take                      
                          additional                
                          firming off               
                          the table."               
                          Nov. 17, 2023             
     
    Note: Fed policymakers began raising interest rates in March
2022 to bring down high inflation. Their most recent policy rate
hike, to a range of 5.25%-5.5%, was in July.
    Most policymakers as of September expected one more rate
hike by year’s end, but recently many have expressed more
confidence that none will be needed. Neither Jeff Schmid, Kansas
City Fed's president since August and a voter in 2025, nor
Adriana Kugler, a permanent voter who was confirmed to the Fed
Board in September, have yet made any substantive policy
remarks. The St. Louis Fed has begun a search to succeed its
president, James Bullard, who took a job in academia; the new
chief will be a 2025 voter.
    Below is a Reuters' count of policymakers in each category,
heading into recent Fed meetings.
 FOMC Date        Dove   Dovish   Centris  Hawkish  Hawk
                                  t                 
 Oct/Nov '23      0      2        7        5        2
 Sept '23         0      4        3        6        3
 June '23         0      3        3        8        3
 March '23        0      2        3        10       2
 Dec '22          0      4        1        12       2
     
     

 (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)