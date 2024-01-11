RICHMOND, Virginia, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Consumer price information for December did little to clarify the path of inflation for Federal Reserve officials mulling a possible start of rate cuts this year, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Thursday.

The December data was "about as expected," with services inflation still elevated and inflation for goods much weaker, Barkin said. "There is still this disconnect between goods and services ... You'd have even more reassurance on the path of inflation" if month-to-month improvements were broader based. (Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chris Reese)