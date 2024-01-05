"Getting inflation under control is critically important and at this point we are still at 3.7% unemployment and 216,000 jobs added," per month, Barkin said, referring to the results of the newly-released December jobs survey. "We're still at a point where inflation is over our target and unemployment is arguably at or below," levels consistent with maximum employment, Barkin said in comments to reporters following a presentation to the Maryland Bankers Association.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Editing by Franklin Paul)