ATLANTA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - There is not "urgency" for the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates given the strength of the economy and the need to be sure that inflation will return to the central bank's 2% target, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday.

Inflation "is going to come down relatively slowly in the next six months, which means that there's not going to be urgency for us to start to pull off of our restrictive stance," Bostic said in comments to the Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta. (Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chris Reese)