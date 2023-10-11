NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins on Wednesday said central bank rate rises are still working through the economy.

“I don’t think that we have seen all of the effects of the policy increases to date,” Collins said in response to audience questions at an event held at Wellesley College.

She also said she sees no case for changing the Fed’s 2% inflation target right now, noting "if we’re in the middle of battling inflation as we are right now, to me, that’s not a time when you change the goal posts." (Reporting by Michael S. Derby Editing by Chris Reese)