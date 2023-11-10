NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Friday she is not ready to say yet whether the central bank is done raising its interest rate target to get inflation back to 2%.

The Fed's monetary policy "is in a very good place" and "the news on inflation has been fairly good," Daly said in a CNBC interview. "We shouldn't dismiss that," the official said, while adding "all of that said, it is far too early to declare victory" and declare the Fed need not raise rates again. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby Editing by Chris Reese)