Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee on Tuesday said the October report on the consumer price index "looked pretty good" and helps move the economy closer to a soft landing where inflation drops but employment does not.

"If you break it out, it's still looking like slow, but clear, progress on each of the numbers," Goolsbee said at the Detroit Economic Club, noting falling goods prices and improving services and housing inflation all contributed to a slowdown in core inflation. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)