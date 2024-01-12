Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee on Friday repeated he sees "good progress" on getting inflation down to the Fed's 2% target, telling Fox News he would like markets to react to the data rather than what Fed policymakers say or do not say.

He repeated he believes markets were a little "mixed up" after the Fed's last meeting and the publication of policymaker forecasts for 75 basis points of rate cuts this year, saying those forecasts are not policy decisions, and the actual decisions will be driven by the economic data. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)