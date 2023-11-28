Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee on Tuesday said he "definitely" has some concern about the central bank keeping interest rates too high for too long, adding that once inflation is on track to 2%, the Fed will need to cut rates.

"Anybody who cooks a turkey knows that you got to pull it out of the oven before it's to the point where you want it to be, because it's going to have residual heat," Goolsbee said in a radio interview on American Public Media's Marketplace. "Once you believe that you are on the path to get inflation to target, then the amount of restrictiveness that you need to apply needs to be less." (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)