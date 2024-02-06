Feb 6 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said inflation has come down quickly and recent data is "looking positive," with three-month and six-month inflation data "basically" at the Fed's 2% goal.

Still, he said, "we are not done yet," Kashkari said at the Greater Mankato Growth initiative in Mankato, Minnesota, noting the Fed's goal is to get inflation to 2% on a year-over-year basis.

Most of the decline in inflation, he said, is due to increases in supply rather than from higher borrowing costs pushing down on demand, allowing the labor market to remain strong even as inflation has come down. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)