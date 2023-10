Fed's Powell set to speak Oct 19 ahead of blackout period

October 12, 2023 at 05:31 pm EDT Share

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Oct. 19 before the Economic Club of New York, just before the U.S. central bank's blackout period begins ahead of its next interest-rate decision.

Powell will deliver prepared remarks and respond to questions from a moderator at the midday event in New York, according to senior Fed officials' weekly event schedule updated each Thursday. The Fed next meets on Oct. 31-Nov. 1; officials are barred from public comments on the economy or policy outlook starting the second Saturday before policy meetings begin. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Leslie Adler)