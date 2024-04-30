Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell ahead of the Federal Reserve's statement.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is pursuing merger talks with smaller peer Banco de Sabadell, seeking another shot at a tie-up that could make it Spain's largest bank after a previous attempt fell apart in 2020.

Asia-Pacific economies seem to be weathering the impact of high interest rates, weak global demand and other headwinds rather well, the IMF says as it upgrades its growth forecast for the region.

More than $38 billion of U.S. office buildings are threatened by defaults, foreclosures or other forms of distress, according to data firm MSCI.

