Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell slightly after minutes from the Federal Reserve December meeting left open the question of when the central bank will begin cutting interest rates.

Separately, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said a "soft landing" where inflation is defeated without a significant recession was not guaranteed.

U.S. stocks are enduring one of their worst openings to a year in living memory.

Shares of financial exchange operator CME Group fell sharply amid fears that the tone would be set for a negative year on equity markets.

Investment firm Advent International is in talks to acquire Fisher Investments, the money-management firm known for its ubiquitous advertisements.

