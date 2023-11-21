Shares of banks and other financial institutions were more or less flat as traders wagered the Federal Reserve would keep rates on hold for a prolonged period.

"The low inventory of existing homes on the market is keeping median prices elevated," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"In October, the median sales price dipped but is still significantly above prepandemic levels," Roach said.

Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive of Binance, the largest global cryptocurrency exchange, plans to step down and plead guilty to violating criminal U.S. anti-money-laundering requirements, in a deal that may preserve the company's ability to continue operating, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Bain Capital has amassed $7.1 billion for its latest buyout fund focused on deals in Asia, running against the tide as private-equity fundraising slowed worldwide.

