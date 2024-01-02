Shares of banks and other financial institutions were more or less flat ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, due later in the week.

One strategist said 2024 could prove a bumpy year for the stock market and macroeconomic trends.

"If the Fed is forced to cut rates to spur economic growth with inflation still sticky above 3%, we could be in the early production stages of the Arthur Burns Sequel 'Inflation Strikes Back,'" said Alex McGrath, chief investment officer for financial advisory NorthEnd Private Wealth.

