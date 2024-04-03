Shares of banks and other financial institutions were flat as traders awaited jobs data.

Stronger-than-anticipated economic activity this year hasn't changed the Federal Reserve's broad expectation that declining inflation will allow for interest-rate cuts this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said. Rates across the Treasury curve were down or flat as Powell seemed content to let data guide its interest-rate policy.

JPMorgan Chase bank said a new unit called Chase Media Solutions will let marketers tempt Chase customers with targeted deals and discounts related to their spending history.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-24 1749ET