Shares of banks and other financial institutions were flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for interest rates.

"Now, with a slowing downward trajectory in inflation -- and with many suggesting that the Fed will need to stay higher for longer -- the question for the market -- which remains overbought by many metrics -- is whether[it] can continue to ramp up," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Shares of New York Community Bank rallied, adding to recent gains. Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence Sam Bankman-Fried to 40 to 50 years in prison and to order him to pay a more than $11 billion judgment.

