Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose slightly as traders awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting midweek.

"It'll be interesting to see the next dot plot from the Fed [in the policy statement]," said J.D. Joyce, president of Houston financial advisory Joyce Wealth Management, referring to the central bank's projected estimates of interest rates.

"It'll be interesting to see if Fed officials are buying into what we're hearing on Wall Street, where they see a significantly lower Fed funds rate at the end of 2024 than what the Fed was showing at its September meeting."

12-11-23