Shares of banks and other financial institutions ticked up after dovish comments from some Federal Reserve officials.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined Bank of America $12 million for allegedly submitting inaccurate mortgage lending information to the federal government.

UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher expressed hopes the process of appointing a new CEO to succeed current chief Sergio Ermotti will be a "bloodless coup," in a similar manner to the process that saw Ted Pick named as Morgan Stanley's new chief last month.

Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway was advised by members of longtime lieutenant Charlie Munger's family that he peacefully died this morning at a California hospital.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-23 1729ET