Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose ahead of a policy statement from the Federal Reserve.

Accounting firm Ernst & Young is laying off dozens of partners across all U.S. businesses, a deeper round of partner cuts than usual as the Big Four accounting firm faces slowing demand for certain services and seeks to cut costs following its failed plan to break up the firm.

12-12-23 1734ET