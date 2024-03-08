Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose slightly as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

New York Community Bank shares tumbled as traders digested the implications of a "white knight" investment from a consortium of investors including former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's firm. Moody's Investors Service placed the lender's debt under review for a potential upgrade, while stock analysts at brokerages DA Davidson and Wedbush issued mixed comments on the bank's stock as Wall Street weighs the impact of a flurry of developments at the lender this week.

"Next week, markets are likely to focus on CPI data for February, which we expect to show another strong monthly increase," said Brian Rose, senior U.S. economist at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management. "Our base case remains that the Fed will cut rates in June with a total of three cuts by the end of 2024, but some softening of the data is likely required for that to happen."

Total consumer credit rose $19.5 billion in January, up from a slight $919 million gain in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said.

