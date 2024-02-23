The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Monday    1000  New Home Sales                 Jan        680K   (11)  664K 
                  -- percent change            Jan       +2.4%        +8.0% 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy             Feb        N/A         -27.4 
Tuesday   0830  Durable Goods Orders           Jan       -5.0%   (11) +0.0% 
          0900  S&P/Case-Shiller               Dec        N/A         +5.4% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Feb        N/A         -15 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Feb        115.0  (11)  114.8 
Wednesday 0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         4Q        +3.3%   (10) +3.3%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       4Q        +1.5%   (5)  +1.5%* 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Feb 24     206K   (5)   201K 
          0830  Personal Income                Jan       +0.3%   (12) +0.3% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Jan       +0.1%   (11) +0.7% 
          0830  PCE Prices M/M                 Jan       +0.3%   (9)  +0.2% 
          0830  PCE Prices Y/Y                 Jan       +2.4%   (5)  +2.6% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Jan       +0.4%   (10) +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Jan       +2.8%   (5)  +2.9% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Feb        47.3   (5)   46.0 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Jan       +1.5%   (5)  +8.3% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Feb        N/A         -9 
                  Composite index 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI        Feb        N/A          51.5** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                    Feb        49.3   (12)  49.1 
          1000  Construction Spending          Jan       +0.2%   (9)  +0.9% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Feb        79.8   (6)   79.6*** 
                  (Final) 
 
*4Q 1st Reading 
**Feb Flash Reading 
***Feb Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

