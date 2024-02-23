The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 1000 New Home Sales Jan 680K (11) 664K -- percent change Jan +2.4% +8.0% 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A -27.4 Tuesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Jan -5.0% (11) +0.0% 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Dec N/A +5.4% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A -15 1000 Consumer Confidence Feb 115.0 (11) 114.8 Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 4Q +3.3% (10) +3.3%* 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 4Q +1.5% (5) +1.5%* Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 24 206K (5) 201K 0830 Personal Income Jan +0.3% (12) +0.3% 0830 Consumer Spending Jan +0.1% (11) +0.7% 0830 PCE Prices M/M Jan +0.3% (9) +0.2% 0830 PCE Prices Y/Y Jan +2.4% (5) +2.6% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jan +0.4% (10) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jan +2.8% (5) +2.9% 0945 Chicago PMI Feb 47.3 (5) 46.0 1000 Pending Home Sales Jan +1.5% (5) +8.3% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A -9 Composite index Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Mfg PMI Feb N/A 51.5** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Feb 49.3 (12) 49.1 1000 Construction Spending Jan +0.2% (9) +0.9% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 79.8 (6) 79.6*** (Final) *4Q 1st Reading **Feb Flash Reading ***Feb Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

