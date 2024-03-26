The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 23 211K (18) 210K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 4Q +3.2% (23) +3.2%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 4Q +1.6% (8) +1.6%* 0945 Chicago PMI Mar 45.7 (12) 44.0 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 76.5 (17) 76.5** (Final) 1000 Pending Home Sales Feb +1.2% (13) -4.9% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Mar -3 (3) -4 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Feb +0.4% (25) +1.0% 0830 Consumer Spending Feb +0.5% (23) +0.2% 0830 PCE Prices M/M Feb +0.4% (18) +0.3% 0830 PCE Prices Y/Y Feb +2.5% (13) +2.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Feb +0.3% (22) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Feb +2.8% (13) +2.8% *4Q 2nd Reading **March Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

