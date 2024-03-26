The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Mar 23     211K   (18)  210K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)         4Q        +3.2%   (23) +3.2%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)       4Q        +1.6%   (8)  +1.6%* 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Mar        45.7   (12)  44.0 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Mar        76.5   (17)  76.5** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Feb       +1.2%   (13) -4.9% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Mar       -3      (3)  -4 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Feb       +0.4%   (25) +1.0% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Feb       +0.5%   (23) +0.2% 
          0830  PCE Prices M/M                 Feb       +0.4%   (18) +0.3% 
          0830  PCE Prices Y/Y                 Feb       +2.5%   (13) +2.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Feb       +0.3%   (22) +0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Feb       +2.8%   (13) +2.8% 
 
*4Q 2nd Reading 
**March Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
