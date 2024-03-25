The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Feb +1.0% (25) -6.2%* 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jan +6.7% (8) +6.1% HPI Y/Y 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Mar -4 (4) -5 1000 Consumer Confidence Mar 107.0 (24) 106.7 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Mar 23 211K (18) 210K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 4Q +3.2% (23) +3.2%** 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 4Q +1.6% (8) +1.6%** 0945 Chicago PMI Mar 45.7 (12) 44.0 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 76.5 (17) 76.5*** (Final) 1000 Pending Home Sales Feb +1.2% (13) -4.9% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Mar -3 (3) -4 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Feb +0.4% (25) +1.0% 0830 Consumer Spending Feb +0.5% (23) +0.2% 0830 PCE Prices M/M Feb +0.4% (18) +0.3% 0830 PCE Prices Y/Y Feb +2.5% (13) +2.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Feb +0.3% (22) +0.4% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Feb +2.8% (13) +2.8% *Revised Figure **4Q 2nd Reading ***March Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

