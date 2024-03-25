The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0830  Durable Goods Orders           Feb       +1.0%   (25) -6.2%* 
          0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City       Jan       +6.7%   (8)  +6.1% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           Mar       -4      (4)  -5 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Mar        107.0  (24)  106.7 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Mar 23     211K   (18)  210K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)         4Q        +3.2%   (23) +3.2%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)       4Q        +1.6%   (8)  +1.6%** 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    Mar        45.7   (12)  44.0 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Mar        76.5   (17)  76.5*** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Feb       +1.2%   (13) -4.9% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Mar       -3      (3)  -4 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Feb       +0.4%   (25) +1.0% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Feb       +0.5%   (23) +0.2% 
          0830  PCE Prices M/M                 Feb       +0.4%   (18) +0.3% 
          0830  PCE Prices Y/Y                 Feb       +2.5%   (13) +2.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Feb       +0.3%   (22) +0.4% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Feb       +2.8%   (13) +2.8% 
 
*Revised Figure 
**4Q 2nd Reading 
***March Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
