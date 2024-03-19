       March 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices were flat on Tuesday as
investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting this week that could offer further
clues on the timing of likely interest rate cuts this year.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was little changed at $2,160.97 per
ounce, as of 0126 GMT. U.S. gold futures         were flat at
$2,164.40.
    * Focus is on the outcome of the Fed's two-day monetary
policy meeting concluding on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank is
widely expected to hold rates steady, and the market is awaiting
policymakers' updated economic and interest rate projections.
    * Gold prices fell 1% last week after data showed that U.S.
consumer prices increased solidly in February and producer
prices rose more than expected, reducing hopes around early Fed
rate cuts.
    * Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of holding
non-yielding gold. Traders are currently pricing in an about 51%
chance of a rate cut from the Fed in June, compared with 56% on
Monday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. 
    * The dollar        hovered near a two-week high against its
rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.
      
    * Apart from the Fed, central banks in Japan, England,
Australia, Norway, Switzerland, Mexico, Taiwan, Brazil and
Indonesia are all meeting this week, with most expected to stand
pat on rates.
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.18% to 833.32
tonnes on Monday from 831.84 tonnes on Friday.          
    * Spot silver        gained 0.2% to $25.09 per ounce,
platinum        was steady at $915.15 per ounce, palladium
       slipped 1% to $1,022.21. 
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0330   Australia   RBA Cash Rate           March
1000   Germany      ZEW Economic Sentiment  March
1000   Germany      ZEW Current Conditions  March
1230   US          Housing Starts Number   Feb

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)