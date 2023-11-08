* Further policy tightening will be needed - Fed's Bowman

* Palladium hits lowest level since October 2018

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gold struggled for momentum on Wednesday as investors looked for more clarity on interest rates from the Federal Reserve chief after mixed messages from a host of U.S. central bank policymakers.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,968.11 per ounce by 0247 GMT after hitting its lowest since Oct. 24 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,974.70.

"The geopolitical risk premium is getting digested out and as central banks turned away from rate hikes, it is ultimately pushing yields lower. So, there's not much of driving catalysts for gold this week," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

A slew of Fed officials on Tuesday maintained a balanced tone on the central bank's next decision, but noted they would focus on more economic data and the impact of higher long-term bond yields.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank had made significant inroads in its battle to bring inflation down, while Fed Governor Michelle Bowman repeated her view that the central bank would likely need to raise short-term rates again.

Investors now look forward to comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is set to speak on Wednesday and Thursday.

"We're likely to see a restatement of what Powell said about three weeks ago at the Economic Club of New York, and at FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) last week, which is that the Fed is going to hold rates at these levels, but the hikes are probably done," Spivak said.

Futures point to a roughly 15% chance of another rate hike by January, but are pricing in a 20% chance that cuts could come as early as March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of zero-yield bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3% to $22.55 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.1% to $890.42. Palladium dropped 0.8% to $1,047.03, its lowest since October 2018.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)