Goldman Sachs sees Fed delivering its first rate cut in Q3 2024

December 11, 2023 at 12:17 am EST Share

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs forecasts the U.S. Federal Reserve delivering the first rate cut in the third quarter of next year, earlier than its previous forecast of the fourth quarter, citing better inflation news.

(Reporting by Reshma Rockie George in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)