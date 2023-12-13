Health-care companies rose sharply as traders sought out high-risk niches such as biotechnology.

Pfizer shares fell sharply after the Big Pharma stalwart warned its revenue could fall in 2024 because of the depletion of demand for Covid 19 vaccines and related products.

Medifast, the weight-loss company that has traditionally relied on coaches and low-calorie shakes and bars for weight-loss programs, plans to distribute obesity medicines such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy.

The Supreme Court said it would decide a challenge to the federal regulations issued since 2016 that relaxed restrictions on the abortion pill mifepristone, as the court retained a prominent role in a debate over reproductive rights.

Shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals surged after the company won a victory in court over one of its patents.

