The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0830 Housing Starts Nov 1.36M (24) 1.372M -- percent change Nov -0.9% +1.9% 0830 Building Permits Nov 1.48M (17) 1.487M -- percent change Nov -0.5% +1.1% Wednesday 0830 Current Account Balance 3Q -$197.5B (8) -$212.1B 1000 Existing Home Sales Nov 3.76M (23) 3.79M -- percent change Nov -0.8% -4.1% 1000 Consumer Confidence Dec 104.5 (23) 102.0 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 16 215K (19) 202K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 3Q +5.1% (21) +5.2%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 3Q +3.6% (10) +3.6%* 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Dec -4.0 (15) -5.9 1000 Leading Index Nov -0.5% (15) -0.8% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Dec -4.0 (3) -2 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Nov +0.4% (24) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Spending Nov +0.3% (22) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Nov +0.1% (21) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Nov +3.3% (12) +3.5% 0830 Durable Goods Nov +2.0% (23) -5.4% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Dec 69.4 (17) 69.4** (Final) 1000 New Home Sales Nov 688K (23) 679K -- percent change Nov +1.3% -5.6% *3Q 2nd Reading **Dec Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

