The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0830  Housing Starts                 Nov        1.36M  (24)  1.372M 
                  -- percent change            Nov       -0.9%        +1.9% 
          0830  Building Permits               Nov        1.48M  (17)  1.487M 
                  -- percent change            Nov       -0.5%        +1.1% 
Wednesday 0830  Current Account Balance        3Q       -$197.5B (8) -$212.1B 
          1000  Existing Home Sales            Nov        3.76M  (23)  3.79M 
                  -- percent change            Nov       -0.8%        -4.1% 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            Dec        104.5  (23)  102.0 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Dec 16     215K   (19)  202K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)         3Q        +5.1%   (21) +5.2%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)       3Q        +3.6%   (10) +3.6%* 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Dec       -4.0    (15) -5.9 
          1000  Leading Index                  Nov       -0.5%   (15) -0.8% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Dec       -4.0    (3)  -2 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Nov       +0.4%   (24) +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Nov       +0.3%   (22) +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Nov       +0.1%   (21) +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Nov       +3.3%   (12) +3.5% 
          0830  Durable Goods                  Nov       +2.0%   (23) -5.4% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Dec        69.4   (17)  69.4** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Nov        688K   (23)  679K 
                  -- percent change            Nov       +1.3%        -5.6% 
 
*3Q 2nd Reading 
**Dec Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
