The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Monday    0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy       Oct       -6      (5)   1.9 
Tuesday   0830  Retail Sales                   Sep       +0.2%   (12) +0.6% 
                  -- ex autos                  Sep       +0.3%   (10) +0.6% 
          0915  Industrial Production          Sep       +0.1%   (11) +0.4% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization           Sep        79.7%  (10)  79.7% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index              Oct        44     (7)   45 
          1000  Business Inventories           Aug       +0.3%   (7)  +0.0% 
Wednesday 0830  Housing Starts                 Sep        1.37M  (11)  1.283M 
                  -- percent change            Sep       +6.8%        -11.3% 
          0830  Building Permits               Sep        1.45M  (6)   1.543M 
                  -- percent change            Sep       -6.0%        +6.9% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Oct 14     210K   (5)   209K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Oct       -6.8    (5)  -13.5 
          1000  Existing Home Sales            Sep        3.90M  (10)  4.04M 
                  -- percent change            Sep       -3.5%        -0.7% 
          1000  Leading Index                  Sep       -0.4%   (7)  -0.4% 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
