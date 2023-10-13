The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Monday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Oct -6 (5) 1.9 Tuesday 0830 Retail Sales Sep +0.2% (12) +0.6% -- ex autos Sep +0.3% (10) +0.6% 0915 Industrial Production Sep +0.1% (11) +0.4% 0915 Capacity Utilization Sep 79.7% (10) 79.7% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Oct 44 (7) 45 1000 Business Inventories Aug +0.3% (7) +0.0% Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Sep 1.37M (11) 1.283M -- percent change Sep +6.8% -11.3% 0830 Building Permits Sep 1.45M (6) 1.543M -- percent change Sep -6.0% +6.9% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Oct 14 210K (5) 209K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Oct -6.8 (5) -13.5 1000 Existing Home Sales Sep 3.90M (10) 4.04M -- percent change Sep -3.5% -0.7% 1000 Leading Index Sep -0.4% (7) -0.4% (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

