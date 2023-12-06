MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields declined in early trade on Wednesday as plunging U.S yields, including the 10-year that eased below the crucial 4.20% mark, boosted sentiment.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.2491% as of 10:10 a.m. IST, after ending the previous session at 7.2571%.

"As expected, there is some positive bias for local bonds tracking the move in Treasuries, but the (Indian) central bank's monetary policy decision continues to dominate the mind of traders," a trader with a primary dealership said.

U.S. yields tumbled on Tuesday on concerns about slowing U.S. economic growth after a report showed job openings hit the lowest level in more than 30 months in October, reaffirming expectations of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve in the first half of 2024.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, showed that there were 1.34 vacancies for every unemployed person in October, the lowest since August 2021 and down from 1.47 in September.

This, along with a softer inflation reading, boosted hopes that the Fed's policy tightening cycle was over.

The 10-year yield dropped to 4.16% for the first time in over three months, and remained below 4.20% in Asian hours on Wednesday, with odds of a rate cut in March now close to 63% .

Still, the major focus remained on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision due on Friday, where the central bank is expected to hold rates at 6.50% for a fifth consecutive meeting, according to a Reuters poll.

Traders expect the RBI's policy guidance to have a hawkish undertone.

A benign global narrative, tighter liquidity and easing core inflation despite stronger growth will form the backdrop of the upcoming monetary policy committee meeting, the lead economist at Emkay Global said.

The RBI will auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees ($2.88 billion) later in the day. ($1 = 83.3600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)