The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Friday 0830 Import Prices Feb +0.3% (17) +0.8% 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Mar -6 (15) -2.4 0915 Industrial Production Feb +0.0% (23) -0.1% 0915 Capacity Utilization Feb 78.5% (19) 78.5% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Mar 77.4 (20) 76.9* (Prelim) *End-Feb Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

