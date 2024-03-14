The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Friday    0830  Import Prices                  Feb       +0.3%   (17) +0.8% 
          0830  NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy       Mar         -6    (15) -2.4 
          0915  Industrial Production          Feb       +0.0%   (23) -0.1% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization           Feb        78.5%  (19)  78.5% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Mar        77.4   (20)  76.9* 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*End-Feb Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-24 1014ET