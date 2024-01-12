The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Jan -4.0 (7) -14.5 Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Dec +0.4% (12) +0.3% -- ex autos Dec +0.2% (11) +0.2% 0830 Import Prices Dec -0.6% (6) -0.4% 0915 Industrial Production Dec -0.1% (12) +0.2% 0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 78.6% (11) 78.8% 1000 Business Inventories Nov -0.1% (7) -0.1% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Jan 39 (8) 37 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 13 206K (6) 202K 0830 Housing Starts Dec 1.43M (11) 1.56M -- percent change Dec -8.3% +14.8% 0830 Building Permits Dec 1.48M (7) 1.46M -- percent change Dec +1.4% -2.5% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jan -8 (6) -10.5 Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 69.7 (10) 69.7* (Prelim) 1000 Existing Home Sales Dec 3.83M (12) 3.82M -- percent change Dec +0.3% +0.8% *Dec Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

