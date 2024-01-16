The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 0830  Retail Sales                  Dec        +0.4%   (25) +0.3% 
                  -- ex autos                 Dec        +0.2%   (22) +0.2% 
          0830  Import Prices                 Dec        -0.5%   (16) -0.4% 
          0915  Industrial Production         Dec        -0.1%   (24) +0.2% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization          Dec         78.6%  (21)  78.8% 
          1000  Business Inventories          Nov        -0.1%   (16) -0.1% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index             Jan         39     (15)  37 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                Jan 13      208K   (19)  202K 
          0830  Housing Starts                Dec         1.43M  (24)  1.56M 
                  -- percent change           Dec        -8.3%        +14.8% 
          0830  Building Permits              Dec         1.48M  (18)  1.46M 
                  -- percent change           Dec        +1.4%        -2.5% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy             Jan        -7.0    (15) -10.5 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment            Jan         70.2   (21)  69.7* 
                  (Prelim) 
          1000  Existing Home Sales           Dec         3.83M  (24)  3.82M 
                  -- percent change           Dec        +0.3%        +0.8% 
 
*Dec Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
