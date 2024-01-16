The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Dec +0.4% (25) +0.3% -- ex autos Dec +0.2% (22) +0.2% 0830 Import Prices Dec -0.5% (16) -0.4% 0915 Industrial Production Dec -0.1% (24) +0.2% 0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 78.6% (21) 78.8% 1000 Business Inventories Nov -0.1% (16) -0.1% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Jan 39 (15) 37 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 13 208K (19) 202K 0830 Housing Starts Dec 1.43M (24) 1.56M -- percent change Dec -8.3% +14.8% 0830 Building Permits Dec 1.48M (18) 1.46M -- percent change Dec +1.4% -2.5% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jan -7.0 (15) -10.5 Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 70.2 (21) 69.7* (Prelim) 1000 Existing Home Sales Dec 3.83M (24) 3.82M -- percent change Dec +0.3% +0.8% *Dec Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

